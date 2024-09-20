Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
