Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nextech3D.AI Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nextech3D.AI in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $0.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nextech3D.AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.
Nextech3D.AI Stock Performance
Nextech3D.AI stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Nextech3D.AI has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.
About Nextech3D.AI
Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.
