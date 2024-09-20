Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

DBM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.29.

DBM opened at C$7.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.40. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.32 and a 1 year high of C$8.64. The stock has a market cap of C$675.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.90 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

