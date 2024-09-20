Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pentair plc’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PNR. Northcoast Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

NYSE PNR opened at $95.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13. Pentair has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $95.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pentair by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $2,908,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pentair by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,280,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

