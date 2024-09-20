Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RF Industries, Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RF Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.08) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.99. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

