Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Blackline Safety (BLN)

Blackline Safety (TSE: BLN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/19/2024 – Blackline Safety had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

9/12/2024 – Blackline Safety had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50.

9/12/2024 – Blackline Safety had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

9/12/2024 – Blackline Safety had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.50.

9/12/2024 – Blackline Safety had its price target raised by analysts at Ventum Financial from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

9/5/2024 – Blackline Safety was given a new C$6.50 price target on by analysts at Ventum Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Blackline Safety was upgraded by analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

TSE:BLN opened at C$5.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.66. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.05 and a 1-year high of C$5.83. The firm has a market cap of C$474.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

