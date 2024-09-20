Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report released on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BIO. Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.20.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $344.60 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $370.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.61. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $48,582.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,582.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

