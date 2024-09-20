Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $174.50 and last traded at $174.50. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.00.
Reserve Petroleum Stock Up 9.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.72 and its 200 day moving average is $171.39.
Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.
About Reserve Petroleum
The Reserve Petroleum Company, an independent oil and gas company, engages in oil and natural gas exploration, development, and minerals management with areas of concentration in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. It owns producing properties and non-producing mineral interests in the north and south-central United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reserve Petroleum
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Reserve Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reserve Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.