Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $174.50 and last traded at $174.50. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.00.

Reserve Petroleum Stock Up 9.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.72 and its 200 day moving average is $171.39.

Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.

About Reserve Petroleum

The Reserve Petroleum Company, an independent oil and gas company, engages in oil and natural gas exploration, development, and minerals management with areas of concentration in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. It owns producing properties and non-producing mineral interests in the north and south-central United States.

