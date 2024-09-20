Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $96.03

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$96.03 and traded as high as C$96.35. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$96.33, with a volume of 742,504 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$96.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.1499605 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Axel Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.47, for a total transaction of C$2,536,988.40. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

