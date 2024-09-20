Reviewing TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) & Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC)

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) and Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sacks Parente Golf shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Sacks Parente Golf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TruGolf and Sacks Parente Golf”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruGolf $20.35 million 0.72 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A Sacks Parente Golf $350,000.00 13.01 -$4.62 million ($0.37) -8.43

Analyst Recommendations

TruGolf has higher revenue and earnings than Sacks Parente Golf.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TruGolf and Sacks Parente Golf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruGolf 0 0 0 0 N/A Sacks Parente Golf 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TruGolf and Sacks Parente Golf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruGolf N/A N/A -28.51% Sacks Parente Golf -391.56% -99.40% -90.18%

Summary

TruGolf beats Sacks Parente Golf on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc., a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC and changed its name to Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. in March 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camarillo, California.

