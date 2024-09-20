Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Trading Down 2.6%

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.62 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.76 ($0.26). Approximately 31,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 511,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.29 ($0.27).

Revolution Beauty Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,314.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.01 million, a P/E ratio of 658.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.03.

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Beauty Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, wholesale, and retail of beauty products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers makeup and cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. It sells its products through retailers, department store chains, wholesalers, distributors, and e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Beauty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Beauty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.