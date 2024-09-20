Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14), Zacks reports.

NASDAQ RZLT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 68,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,542. The stock has a market cap of $203.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.18. Rezolute has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Rezolute from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rezolute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

