RH (NYSE:RH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RH. StockNews.com upgraded RH to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get RH alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $348.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $354.86.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.