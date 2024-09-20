RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RH from $345.00 to $338.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $322.54.

Shares of RH stock opened at $348.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.63 and a 200 day moving average of $268.14. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $354.86. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RH by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

