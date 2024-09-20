RH to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.21 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued on Monday, September 16th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.00. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.54.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $348.92 on Wednesday. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $354.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RH by 503.6% in the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,365,000 after purchasing an additional 291,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,736,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,915,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of RH by 58.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 64,423 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RH by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

