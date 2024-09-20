Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,813 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 20.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.45 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 588.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 69,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,604,056.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,791,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,359,662.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $40,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,111.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 69,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,604,056.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,791,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,359,662.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

