Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 93,447 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,154 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 93,447 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,631 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,839 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,390 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,195,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $272,177.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at $292,235.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RKLB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.