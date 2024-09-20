Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Viad were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,376,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Viad by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,345,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,758,000 after buying an additional 20,209 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Viad by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Viad by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VVI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Viad in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of VVI opened at $35.18 on Friday. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.28 million, a P/E ratio of -92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.72 million. Viad had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

