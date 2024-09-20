Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,531,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,825,000 after buying an additional 171,273 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after buying an additional 2,864,879 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,278,000 after buying an additional 4,263,964 shares in the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 111.6% in the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 6,423,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,815,000 after buying an additional 3,387,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,050,000 after buying an additional 1,179,834 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $21.22.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

