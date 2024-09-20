Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,544 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Vicor worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth $227,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Vicor by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vicor news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $841,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares in the company, valued at $564,788.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR opened at $37.64 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Vicor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

