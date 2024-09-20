Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 240,131 Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 240,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Insider Activity

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at $15,869,720.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Core Scientific news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,618.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at $15,869,720.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080 and sold 27,655 shares worth $260,087. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

