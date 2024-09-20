Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,119,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,888.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 159,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 112.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 75,625 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGR opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.17. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $55.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

