Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 29,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

