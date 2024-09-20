Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.97 Million Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,199,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 418.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 366,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 296,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 229,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,010,000 after purchasing an additional 84,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $707.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

