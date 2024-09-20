Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.01 Million Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,116 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at $2,835,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 368.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 245,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 193,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 181,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $66,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,571.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of BGS opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.83 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -52.78%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

