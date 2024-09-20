Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ProAssurance were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 455.7% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 80,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 65,621 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ProAssurance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after buying an additional 168,634 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ProAssurance by 14.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $687.64 million, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Get Our Latest Report on ProAssurance

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.