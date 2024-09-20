Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 15.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 645.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 688.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

HEES stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

