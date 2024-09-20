Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.18 Million Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 250,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 222,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 71,044 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

