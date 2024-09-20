Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Immunovant worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,356,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 273,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,314,000 after purchasing an additional 650,506 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $22,712,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after buying an additional 484,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $29.59 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $95,938.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $257,857.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,385,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $95,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $904,638 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

