Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,018 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 91,731 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 588,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 159,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,407 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

In other Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMFG opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

