Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.35 Million Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Haynes International worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAYN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haynes International during the first quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Haynes International by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Haynes International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 71,414.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $153.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.11%. On average, analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Haynes International news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $402,347.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,922.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

