Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of DXP Enterprises worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 3.6 %

DXPE stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $858.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $445.56 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $106,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 617,367 shares in the company, valued at $32,850,098.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

