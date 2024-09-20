Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Monro were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 129,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Monro by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $33.98.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Monro had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.92%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

