Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 308 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Cimpress worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 166.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $85.31 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average is $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.90 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $4,489,767.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,890 shares in the company, valued at $100,367,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $4,489,767.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,367,270.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $348,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,150 shares of company stock worth $7,368,144 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

