Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,311 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Ladder Capital worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $8,923,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 617,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 71,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 76.87 and a current ratio of 76.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Ladder Capital’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

In other news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $303,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,153.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $303,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,153.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $1,217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 598,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,288,162.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,250 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

