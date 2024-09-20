Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PowerSchool were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PowerSchool by 353.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in PowerSchool by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.05. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerSchool news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $145,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 247,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,350.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $145,672.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 247,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,350.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $29,032.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 186,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,476 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

