Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Alkami Technology worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after purchasing an additional 632,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alkami Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,264,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $37,178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 832,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $20,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

ALKT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 35,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $1,206,004.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,567,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,422,158.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 35,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $1,206,004.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,786 shares in the company, valued at $13,567,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,593,370 shares of company stock worth $112,203,873. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

