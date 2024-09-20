Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Kura Oncology worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 9.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of KURA opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.