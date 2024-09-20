Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of TechTarget worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in TechTarget by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth about $361,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in TechTarget by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TechTarget by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.54 million, a PE ratio of -102.00, a PEG ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

