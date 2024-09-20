Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,771 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Heritage Financial worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $22.78 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $790.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HFWA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heritage Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

