Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,666 Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Enviri were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviri by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enviri during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enviri by 6.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Enviri by 24.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Enviri by 8.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enviri Price Performance
Enviri stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Enviri Co. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.20.
Enviri Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
