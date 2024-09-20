Rhumbline Advisers Sells 316 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Weis Markets were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

NYSE WMK opened at $71.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.56. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

