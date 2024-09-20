Rhumbline Advisers Sells 365 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $284,337,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 758,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,552,000 after buying an additional 703,098 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 347.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 871,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,568,000 after buying an additional 676,761 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $178.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

