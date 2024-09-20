Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,107 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Embecta were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Embecta in the first quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Embecta by 773.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 12.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $906.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.00. Embecta Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.44 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is 49.59%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

