Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.32 million, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Bradford Richmond purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $497,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJRI. Benchmark cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

