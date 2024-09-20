Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.14

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$40.14 and traded as high as C$40.79. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$40.77, with a volume of 49,570 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 target price on Richelieu Hardware and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.93, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of C$481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$481.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.0725389 earnings per share for the current year.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richelieu Hardware

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 4,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.25, for a total transaction of C$161,009.20. In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.98, for a total value of C$116,943.00. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.25, for a total transaction of C$161,009.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $361,346. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

