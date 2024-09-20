Rightmove (LON:RMV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $559.59

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 559.59 ($7.39) and traded as high as GBX 700.80 ($9.26). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 696 ($9.19), with a volume of 1,608,190 shares.

RMV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 483 ($6.38) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.59) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 602.67 ($7.96).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 585.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 559.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2,784.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.00%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

