Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,420 ($31.97) and last traded at GBX 2,420 ($31.97). Approximately 8,513 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,410 ($31.84).

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £129.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,967.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,416.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,299.81.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Rights & Issues Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 7,049.18%.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

