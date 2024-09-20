Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 234,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 240,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.10 target price on Rio2 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Rio2 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Rio2 Price Performance

About Rio2

The company has a current ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$203.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.35.

(Get Free Report)

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.