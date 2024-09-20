Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.05. 3,914,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 40,035,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

RIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,830 shares of company stock worth $7,872,145 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

